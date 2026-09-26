NORTHWEST INDIANA — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday on I-94 that involved two motorcycles and a passenger car, according to police.

Just after 8:10 p.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles and a passenger car on I-94 westbound near the 27.9 mile-marker. This location is approximately two miles east of the Chesterton exit.

The Indiana State Police Area I Crash Reconstruction Team conducted the investigation, and preliminary information revealed that two motorcycles had been observed traveling westbound on I-94 from the Michigan City area at an extremely high rate of speed. As a result of the crash, one motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased has been identified as 19 year-old Matthew Lowenthal of Valparaiso. Notification to the family was made on scene.

The second motorcyclist, sustained serious injuries after he was struck by another unknown passing vehicle. The second motorcyclist had pulled his motorcycle onto the shoulder and was dismounting when the collision occurred. It is possible the passing vehicle was attempting to avoid the initial crash and may not have realized they struck the motorcyclist on the shoulder. The second motorcyclist was transported for emergency treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the passenger car, a 2024 Tesla, reported no injuries.

The Indiana State Police Lowell Post is requesting assistance from the public. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Lowell Post at (219) 696‑6242 and leave a message for Trooper Hathaway.

This remains an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.