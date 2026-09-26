INDOT Northwest on Thursday gave the following update on State Road 2 and Larrison Boulevard/Strawberry Road in St. Joseph County:

The left passing lane of State Road 2 eastbound will close between Huckleberry and Snowberry on or after Monday, September 28 to start work for the median pier of the diverging diamond interchange. A lane is also closed in the westbound direction, Strawberry Rd is closed to the south of State Road 2, and Larrison Blvd to the north is now right in, right out only.

Crews have made significant progress since the project began in late August, including 10 feet of fill and starting driving piles on the south side and demoing the structures and starting earth work on the north side. Crews have also started paving the westbound off ramp.