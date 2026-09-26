The Town of Chesterton released on their Facebook page , information on how vulnerable residents may now apply for up to 1K to defray cost of removing private hazard trees. The town released the below information:

“The Town of Chesterton will make $20,000 available to elderly, disabled, or otherwise vulnerable residents to defray cost of removing hazardous trees, limbs, or branches from private property.

“Those $20,000 in funds were generously awarded to the Town of Chesterton by the Porter County Community Foundation.”

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

*All approved disbursements of those grant funds will be paid directly to the company performing the authorized removal work.

*Maximum award: $1,000. Any cost exceeding the approved grant amount is the applicant’s responsibility unless another funding source is arranged.

*Deadline for applying for assistance: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

*Funding is intended solely for the removal from private property of hazardous trees or limbs.

*Photos of the hazard on the applicant’s private property are required.

APPLICANTS WILL BE ASKED TO CHECK ALL THAT APPLY

*I am 65 or older.

*I have a disability or physical limitation that makes it difficult to address the hazard.

*I am experiencing financial hardship.

*I have limited resources or support available to assist me.

*I have another circumstance that makes me particularly vulnerable or unable to address this hazard without assistance.

APPLY

https://form.jotform.com/262633848108058 *The application is available online a

*Or in the lobby of the municipal complex at 1490 Broadway.”

Image credit: (Town of Chesterton / Facebook)