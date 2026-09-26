The Town of Chesterton released on their Facebook page, information on how vulnerable residents may now apply for up to 1K to defray cost of removing private hazard trees.
The town released the below information:
“The Town of Chesterton will make $20,000 available to elderly, disabled, or otherwise vulnerable residents to defray cost of removing hazardous trees, limbs, or branches from private property.
“Those $20,000 in funds were generously awarded to the Town of Chesterton by the Porter County Community Foundation.”
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
*All approved disbursements of those grant funds will be paid directly to the company performing the authorized removal work.
*Maximum award: $1,000. Any cost exceeding the approved grant amount is the applicant’s responsibility unless another funding source is arranged.
*Deadline for applying for assistance: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
*Funding is intended solely for the removal from private property of hazardous trees or limbs.
*Photos of the hazard on the applicant’s private property are required.
APPLICANTS WILL BE ASKED TO CHECK ALL THAT APPLY
*I am 65 or older.
*I have a disability or physical limitation that makes it difficult to address the hazard.
*I am experiencing financial hardship.
*I have limited resources or support available to assist me.
*I have another circumstance that makes me particularly vulnerable or unable to address this hazard without assistance.
APPLY
*The application is available online a https://form.jotform.com/262633848108058
*Or in the lobby of the municipal complex at 1490 Broadway.”
Image credit: (Town of Chesterton / Facebook)