A man has been arrested and faces charges of child molestation after an investigation in La Porte County.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Matthew Lukac on two counts of child molesting.

On Aug. 31, a detective was assigned an investigation following a report received from the Indiana Department of Child Services regarding alleged child abuse and/or neglect. The report identified Lukac as the accused and a prepubescent child as the victim.

The detective determined Lukac was already a wanted person by the Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery and intimidation. The investigation of Lukac continued for the next couple weeks as detectives continued to gather information and interviews were conducted.

The investigation findings were forwarded to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and probable cause was later found in La Porte County Circuit Court. An arrest warrant was issued for Lukac for two counts of child molesting.

Deputies assigned to the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Lukac Thursday morning at a residence in South Bend.

Lukac was transported to the La Porte County Jail where he remains housed and is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.