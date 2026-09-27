La PORTE, IN– Local seniors, retirees and caregivers are invited to explore local resources and opportunities at an upcoming expo, according to City of La Porte Park and Recreation Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

The La Porte Activity Center for Older Adults will host A Gallery of Lifestyle & Health: Expo for Older Adults and Caregivers from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. Schreiber said whether you seek information or assistance, interested residents are sure to find the resources they are looking for at this event.

“The ACOA is committed to providing opportunities that promote the health, well-being and quality of life for our local seniors, and this expo accomplishes just that,” Schreiber said. “We are proud to offer this opportunity to our older residents and their families, and appreciate the organizing committee, sponsors and vendors whose support helps make this event possible.”

The event is free to attend and open to seniors, caregivers and loved ones of all ages with no pre-registration required. The day will feature a wide array of activities, speakers, resources, health screenings, giveaways, drawings and free food and beverages.

This event is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors, including Premier Impact Sponsor, La Porte City Park Foundation, and Impact Sponsors, Northwest Health and Dunes Hospice.

Residents seeking more information can call the Park Office at 219-326-9600.

About the Activity Center for Older Adults