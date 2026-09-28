Acclaimed Music Photographer Bobby Talamine shares stories from his new book FEMMES AT FULL VOLUME from his more than 40 years of photographing concerts Friday night to a packed house at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City. WIMS’ Ric Federighi joined Bobby onstage for some incredible conversation along with showcasing stunning photographs from the book itself. A must-have book for music and art enthusiasts. Thank you to the Trellis Press crew as well as the Lubeznik team for everything they did to make it a wonderful evening. #wims #whfb #bobbytalamine