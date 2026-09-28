Acclaimed Music Photographer Bobby Talamine shares stories from his new book FEMMES AT FULL VOLUME from his more than 40 years of photographing concerts Friday night to a packed house at thein Michigan City. WIMS’ Ric Federighi joined Bobby onstage for some incredible conversation along with showcasing stunning photographs from the book itself. A must-have book for music and art enthusiasts. Thank you to thecrew as well as the Lubeznik team for everything they did to make it a wonderful evening.