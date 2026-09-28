DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Illinois, Ford, Iroquois, Eastern Will, Kankakee, and Southern Will Counties. In Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton, and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.