DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Illinois, Ford, Iroquois, Eastern Will, Kankakee, and
  Southern Will Counties. In Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN,
  Newton, and Porter Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Today Sunny, with a high near 67.
 
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
 
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
 
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
 
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.