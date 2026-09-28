LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc will have lane closures on I-94 between exit 40 (U.S. 20/35) and the Michigan state line starting on or after Wednesday, September 30.

Crews will be conducting bridge cleaning and coating operations on the C.R. 800 N bridge over I-94, with the construction zone on I-94 necessary for access to the bridge from below. Work will begin with resurfacing of the shoulders of I-94 so that traffic can utilize these areas as travel lanes during future phases of construction.

I-94 will maintain two travel lanes in each direction during daytime hours, with lanes shifted to make room for the work zone. Overnight lane closures will be utilized for work zone set up, as well as to reconfigure the work zone or for other construction tasks. Be alert for changing traffic patterns while construction is ongoing through the end of the year.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.