A Warsaw woman died following a crash in La Porte County on Saturday.

According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:15 p.m., deputies responded to the 2900 north block of Fail Road reference a personal injury crash. The initial on-scene investigation determined a 2014 Toyota, being operated by a 38-year-old La Porte resident, was traveling northbound on Fail Road.

A 2024 Kia, being operated by a 71-year-old of Warsaw, was traveling southbound on Fail Road.

The Toyota traveled left of center and collided with the Kia.

The driver of the Kia sustained injuries and was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. A passenger in the Kia, identified as 77-year-old Lana Pratt, also from Warsaw, was injured during the crash. Pratt was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The Toyota driver sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.