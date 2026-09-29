Storm Recovery Response Mobile Distributions for LaPorte County

These distributions are made possible through the

NiSource Charitable Foundation, NIPSCO and the Unity Foundation of LaPorte

Tuesday, September 29, 2026 – 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Prairie Meadow Park, Corner of 421 and U.S. 6, Westville, IN 46391

This distribution will serve 100 households.

Thursday, October 1, 2026 – 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT

Pax Center, 605 Washington St., LaPorte, IN 46352

This distribution will serve 100 households.

Thursday, October 1, 2026 – 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT

Salvation Army, 3240 Monroe St., LaPorte, IN 46350

This distribution will serve 100 households.

Each distribution will provide the following items: 2 lbs. tomatoes; 3 lbs. sweet potatoes; 3 lb. bag of apples; 3 lb. bag of oranges; 3 lb. bag of onions; 2 lb. butternut squash; (2) 1 lb. pkgs. of ground beef; (2) 2 lb. chicken leg quarters; 1 lb. package of cheese; (1) gallon of 2% milk; (1) loaf of bread; (1) 16 oz. ketchup; (1) 16 oz. mustard.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

A disaster response distribution took place in Michigan City on August 25, 2026.