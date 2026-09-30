Several waves of rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms, are likely

through Thursday night. High moisture content in the atmosphere will

lead to periods of torrential downpours and the threat for 1 to 3

inches of rainfall on a widespread basis through Thursday night.

Repeated rounds of rain over saturated soils may lead to flooding of

low-lying and poor drainage areas as well as rises on area rivers,

including along the Rock, Fox, DuPage, Des Plaines, and Illinois

Rivers.

This outlook means that elevated water levels and potential impacts

are possible, but not yet certain. Persons should closely monitor

forecasts including the possibility of flood watches, warnings, and

advisories.

Additional statements or outlooks may be issued by this afternoon.

Today Showers. Steady temperature around 63. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.