The City of Michigan City announced a new way for residents to connect directly with Google related to the company’s data center project. The city shared the following statement on its Facebook page:

“Residents who have questions, concerns or feedback related to the Google data center project now have another way to connect directly with Google.

“Google recently launched a Facebook page dedicated to its Michigan City data center. We encourage residents who are interested in project updates — or who have questions or concerns they would like addressed directly by Google — to follow the page and engage with the project team there:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61594345267734

“The City will continue to share information related to City operations, public infrastructure and other matters within our purview as it becomes available. At the same time, many of the questions we receive regarding construction activity, project timelines and operations are best answered directly by Google and its project partners.

“We encourage residents to use this new communication channel, follow the page for updates and let Google know what information you would like to see shared with the community.”