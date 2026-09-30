MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, has launched Focus on the Farm:

Applause to AG, a new grant initiative in partnership with the Indiana Future Farmers of America Foundation that supports Indiana’s farming, rural and agricultural communities.

This new $100,000 grant program will support Indiana FFA chapters across northern Indiana through investments in agricultural education, student leadership and career readiness.

Grant funding areas include:

• Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grants – These are student work-based

learning projects that help students gain hands-on experience. For example, a

student may want to purchase chicks to begin an egg production business, and

grant funding could help them launch that project.

• Conference Scholarships – Helping students attend leadership conferences and

career development opportunities.

• Classroom Grants – Supporting agricultural education programs with classroom

materials and resources.

• Leadership Development Opportunities – Providing students access to

experiences that build confidence and career readiness.

• Travel Grants – Assisting students with travel expenses related to educational

opportunities and competitions.

Eligible Indiana FFA chapters located within NIPSCO’s 32-county service area, as well as Sullivan, Vigo and Gibson counties, are invited to apply for grant funding through the Indiana FFA Foundation. Applications must be submitted by local FFA chapter students and teachers directly to the Indiana FFA Foundation by September 30. Following the

application period, the Indiana FFA Foundation will review submissions and provide recommendations to NIPSCO.

The grant review committee will evaluate submissions and finalists will be selected in October.

Grant funds are contributions from the NiSource Charitable Foundation. Customer energy rates are not used for donations or grants.

For more information, please visit NIPSCO.com/AgSupport.