News release, Purdue University Northwest:

WESTVILLE, Ind. – Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has named Jonathan Swarts, a longtime PNW faculty member and university administrator, as dean and interim director of the PNW Westville campus. The appointment became effective Aug. 17.

In this new role, Swarts provides dedicated academic and administrative leadership for the Westville campus, a vital educational and community resource for the La Porte and Porter County areas. Swarts will work with faculty and staff, as well as community members, to foster a unified vision to advance high-impact growth practices and enhance student success. He oversees the academic operations of the Westville campus and provides leadership in advancing teaching and learning, community engagement, student support services, enrollment initiatives and strategic partnerships.

“I am excited to continue serving Purdue University Northwest and Northwest Indiana through this appointment,” Swarts said. “The PNW Westville campus is near and dear to me as the place where I began teaching students and growing roots with our neighboring communities. We are focused on understanding what our students prioritize and value in their college experience, and we are committed to supporting them in successfully preparing for future workforce needs.”

Swarts began his career as a faculty member in political science at the PNW Westville campus in 2001, achieving the rank of Professor in 2016. His administrative experience includes appointments as chair of the PNW department of Political Science, Economics and World Languages and Cultures, and as an associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. Most recently, he has served as dean of PNW’s Honors College and University College. Under his leadership, the PNW Honors College’s enrollment grew to nearly 700.

“Dr. Swarts is bringing renewed energy to the Westville campus and advancing PNW’s mission to transform the lives of local students and the greater La Porte and Porter County communities,” PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford said. “I personally have worked with Jon for more than 25 years as we both have served on the PNW Westville and Hammond campuses. I deeply appreciate his commitment to our students, faculty, staff and alumni, and I am excited he has agreed to lead this important initiative to enhance the opportunities for students and the community.”

Swarts earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Akron and his master’s and doctoral degrees from The Ohio State University, with an emphasis on comparative politics and international relations.

His service in higher education has also extended beyond PNW through leadership roles with the Indiana Academy of the Social Sciences, the Indiana Political Science Association and the International Political Science Association. Swarts’ mentorship has also included advising PNW Honors College students’ philanthropic support and volunteer service. PNW Honors College students have raised thousands of dollars and dedicated numerous service hours to local nonprofits including, but not limited to, Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center; the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana; Habitat for Humanity; and Meals on Wheels.

For more information about PNW’s Westville campus, see pnw.edu/westville-experience.