This week, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Governor Mike Braun’s appointment of Sergeant Max C. Winchell as the director of the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement.

“A veteran Indiana Conservation Officer since 1995, Sgt. Winchell spent 28 years conducting specialized scuba, sonar, recovery and underwater investigative operations on the ICO Scuba Team,” the DNR said on their Facebook page. “He has also served on 12 national wildland fire incidents and three hurricane and flood operations during his tenure.”

“Sgt. Winchell has been an asset to the Division of Law Enforcement for many years now, so I’m pleased to see him taking the next step in his career,” said DNR Director Alan Morrison.

Sgt. Winchell will replace current director Col. Steve Hunter on Dec. 1, following Col. Hunter’s retirement.