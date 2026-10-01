Today A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.