The Michigan City Public Art Committee is hosting its Walking Art 5K on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Millennium Plaza in Washington Park, the City of Michigan City announced on Facebook.
“The event celebrates the incredible public art found throughout Michigan City, with a 5K walk featuring sculptures, murals, art benches and other landmarks along the way. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be live music and plenty to explore throughout the event,” the city said.
Fifteen of Michigan City’s art benches will be auctioned off during the event. That includes the bench currently located in front of City Hall. Minimum bid for each bench is $200.
Event info:
- Saturday, Oct. 10
- 5K begins at 10 a.m.
- Event hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Millennium Plaza, Washington Park
(Image source: My Michigan City, Indiana / Facebook)