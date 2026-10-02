News release, Indiana Broadband Office:

INDIANA – Indiana Governor Mike Braun today announced 122,000 Hoosier homes and businesses will receive high-speed, reliable broadband service through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Twenty-four internet service providers (ISPs) were awarded BEAD contracts, securing over $400 million to expand and improve broadband across the state.

“In today’s world, broadband service isn’t a luxury, it is a necessity – and now, we are moving as efficiently and effectively as we can to make universal service a reality,” Governor Mike Braun said. “These homes and businesses, especially those in the most rural parts of our state, will finally have access to reliable service for everyday tasks such as remote work, telehealth and schoolwork, helping to ensure every Hoosier can succeed.”

The BEAD Program is a federal subgrant program with the purpose of building broadband infrastructure to connect all unserved and underserved locations in the nation with high-speed and reliable internet. Indiana and the Indiana Broadband Office (IBO) received a total allocation of $868,109,929.79.

Under the program, each ISP is required to provide at least 25% of project costs in their own matching funds. Indiana’s internet service provider partners exceeded this expectation, providing more than $300 million to expand these buildouts.

The IBO expects construction on some projects to begin as early as this fall, with all construction slated to be complete by the end of 2030.

“It has been a long time coming, and Hoosiers in every corner of the state are excited and ready for the broadband service that this program will provide,” Chief Broadband Officer Megan Minor said. “The BEAD Program represents the single largest broadband infrastructure investment our state has ever undertaken, and it will succeed because internet service providers, residents, local leaders, and partners across the state have stepped up to meet the moment. It is this willingness to work together and invest in their communities that will make BEAD a success.”

What’s next? Earlier this month, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) released the Supplemental Deployment Policy Notice, allowing states to host a second round of BEAD applications for locations that were not included originally, but need service. The IBO is awaiting its list of eligible addresses and then will work with all pre-qualified BEAD subgrantees to receive applications and make awards. This second round will move the state closer to 100% coverage of broadband service.

“Through the BEAD Program, we are one step closer to our goal of bringing fast and affordable internet to every person in Indiana,” Minor said.

Hoosiers can find out if their household or business is receiving BEAD-funded service by entering their address on the Indiana Broadband Progress Hub. The map provides address-level details about which provider will be delivering service, upload and download speeds and the expected timeline of when deployment will be done.