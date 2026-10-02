VALPARAISO, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso Campus will welcome students and families on Sunday Oct. 4, 2026, for College Goal Sunday, a free statewide event designed to help Hoosiers complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The event begins at 2 p.m. CT at Ivy Tech Community College – Valparaiso, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive, Valparaiso. Financial aid professionals will be available to provide free, one-on-one assistance to students and families completing the FAFSA.

The FAFSA is an important step for students seeking financial assistance for college or career training. It is used to determine eligibility for federal and state grants, many scholarships and federal student loans. Indiana’s priority deadline for filing the FAFSA is April 15.

“College Goal Sunday gives students and families an opportunity to sit down with knowledgeable professionals and get help navigating a process that can sometimes feel overwhelming,” said Aco Sikoski, Chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso Campus. “We want our community to know that they do not have to navigate the financial aid process alone. Whether a student is planning to attend Ivy Tech or another institution, we are proud to open our doors and provide this resource to Northwest Indiana families.”

What students and families should bring

Students are encouraged to attend with a parent or guardian when applicable. Families should bring their 2025 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms and other income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information. Independent students age 24 or older may attend on their own with the appropriate financial documents.

Students and parents are also encouraged to create their StudentAid.gov accounts before attending the event.

Volunteers will be available throughout College Goal Sunday to help attendees work through the online FAFSA and answer individual questions.

Scholarship opportunity available to attendees

Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed event evaluation will also be entered into a drawing for one of five $1,000 scholarships. Scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institutions selected by the winning students.

College Goal Sunday is celebrating its 37th year and has helped more than 98,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA. The program originated in Indiana and has since served as a model for similar efforts across the country.

Event Details

What: College Goal Sunday – Free FAFSA Assistance

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, beginning at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Ivy Tech Community College – Valparaiso Campus, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Cost: Free and open to students and families

For additional information about College Goal Sunday and participating locations, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.

About College Goal Sunday

College Goal Sunday is a cooperative, charitable effort of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA), provided in cooperation with the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and funded by Lilly Endowment, Inc.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and serves thousands of students annually online. As the state’s engine of workforce development, the College offers associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and workforce training aligned with the needs of local communities. Ivy Tech also provides seamless transfer opportunities to colleges and universities throughout Indiana and beyond, offering students an affordable pathway to a bachelor’s degree.

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