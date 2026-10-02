News Release, Franciscan Health:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Stacey Leva, DO, MMM, FAAFP, CPE, was officially welcomed as president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City during a Missioning Ceremony last week.

A Missioning Ceremony is a sacred event in the Franciscan Alliance healthcare tradition, which blesses a new leader and further affirms their commitment to upholding the mission and values of the nonprofit Catholic healthcare ministry.

Dr. Leva served as interim president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City before being appointed to the role by the Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees earlier this year.

“I am honored to have been selected to this position by the Board and the Sisters,” Dr. Leva said. “I look forward to continuing to uphold the 150-year mission of the Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry while leading us forward in caring for our co-workers, patients and communities with dignity and compassion.”

Dr. Leva is a highly accomplished physician executive and healthcare leader with extensive expertise in value-based care, population health, strategy, healthcare operations, finance, quality improvement and care transformation who enjoys building collaborative partnerships across hospitals, physician groups and employers.

In her role as president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City, Dr. Leva also has executive oversight over Franciscan locations in LaPorte and Porter counties.

She previously served as Franciscan Alliance’s corporate vice president for Franciscan ACO, during which she helped lead teams whose work generated significant quality improvements and shared savings for the healthcare ministry.

In addition, Dr. Leva has served as an associate professor of family medicine for the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine with roles as course director, faculty member and early clinical preceptor. In these roles, Dr. Leva was involved in enhancing clinical acumen through clinical, classroom and lab instruction, developing curriculum and incorporating a multidisciplinary team-based approach to improving care.

Over her more than 20-year career, Dr. Leva has successfully developed and operationalized innovative healthcare models, led a multistate physician hospital organization, advanced population health programs and built collaborative partnerships across hospitals, physician groups, employers and communities.

She is board certified in family medicine, holds a Master of Medical Management degree from Carnegie Mellon University and is recognized for her ability to unite diverse stakeholders to achieve sustainable clinical, operational and financial excellence.

Dr. Leva succeeds Dean Mazzoni as Franciscan Health Michigan City president and CEO, who left to pursue other professional opportunities.

The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Ind. in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is a large Catholic health care system in the Midwest with 11 hospital campuses, more than 16,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Dyer; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Lafayette; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Munster; Franciscan Health Indianapolis Orthopedic Hospital and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.