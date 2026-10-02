Washington, DC – Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced a federal grant award for Calumet College of St. Joseph (CCSJ) through the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program.

Specifically, CCSJ will receive $1,443,864 to improve and strengthen the institution’s academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability. In general, the Strengthening Institutions Program aims to help institutions of higher education become self-sufficient and expand their capacity to serve low-income students.

According to the CCSJ, approximately half of the grant funding will be designated to complete a kitchen and kinesiology space, which will provide more robust food service for students while also creating a more functional catering kitchen to support events. The grant will also support several areas that directly contribute to student success and well-being, including tutoring, supplemental instruction, technology upgrades, and mental health activities.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “Thank you to President Tulley and all of the leaders at the Calumet College of St. Joseph on successfully securing this vital funding to further support students during their academic journey. I am grateful for your consistent and thoughtful efforts to dedicate resources that promote the well-being and academic success of all of your students.”