News release, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO):

As temporary service disconnection protections end, customers are encouraged to explore available options

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – NIPSCO’s temporary suspension of residential electric disconnections for nonpayment and its pause on collection activities concluded September 30. As these temporary protections end, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (“NIPSCO”) announced today that its energy assistance programs are open for enrollment to eligible customers who need help paying their gas utility bills, reinforcing the company’s commitment to connecting customers with available assistance resources.

The colder months often bring increased energy use as customers work to keep their homes and businesses warm. Ahead of the winter heating season, NIPSCO encourages customers to explore energy assistance resources designed to help eligible households manage their energy bills.

Available programs include NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans) and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resources). Eligible customers can apply through May 31, 2027, or until funds are exhausted. Programs provide a benefit of up to $500 per year to help cover NIPSCO residential gas utility bills.

“Supporting our customers and communities is especially important during the winter heating season,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “As customers prepare for the colder months ahead, we encourage them to explore the resources available and apply early for programs that may help meet their household needs.”

NIPSCO Hardship Program

The NIPSCO Hardship Program assists customers whose income is between 151% and 250% of the federal income guidelines. Hardship funds are distributed through local Community Action Agencies, which also manage LIHEAP assistance. To learn more about the NIPSCO Hardship Program, visit NIPSCO.com/Assistance.

SILVER and SERV

SERV is an income-eligible assistance program designed to support active military members and eligible veterans who need financial help with their gas utility bills. To qualify, customers must be active members of the United States Armed Forces or honorably discharged veterans with a past-due NIPSCO residential gas account.

SILVER is an income-eligible program available to NIPSCO senior customers aged 60 and older who require assistance with their gas utility charges. Seniors must have an active NIPSCO residential gas account to be eligible. New this year, seniors can receive assistance to help with a past due or current bill.

The SERV and SILVER programs are available to customers who qualify for LIHEAP or Hardship assistance. To view the full eligibility requirements for these programs, customers should visit NIPSCO.com/Assistance. There, they can apply by completing an online self-attestation form and uploading any required documentation.

Applicants should allow up to 30 business days for processing. If they meet all program requirements, a credit will be applied to their NIPSCO residential gas utility account.

Customers are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply for these programs as soon as possible. They are also urged to share this information with family, neighbors, and friends who may qualify.

Additional Energy Assistance Programs

Customers who are experiencing financial difficulties are also encouraged to visit NIPSCO.com/Assistance or call NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-464-7726 as soon as possible to determine what options might be available for their situation. Available programs include: