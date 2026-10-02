News release, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO):
As temporary service disconnection protections end, customers are encouraged to explore available options
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – NIPSCO’s temporary suspension of residential electric disconnections for nonpayment and its pause on collection activities concluded September 30. As these temporary protections end, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (“NIPSCO”) announced today that its energy assistance programs are open for enrollment to eligible customers who need help paying their gas utility bills, reinforcing the company’s commitment to connecting customers with available assistance resources.
The colder months often bring increased energy use as customers work to keep their homes and businesses warm. Ahead of the winter heating season, NIPSCO encourages customers to explore energy assistance resources designed to help eligible households manage their energy bills.
Available programs include NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans) and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resources). Eligible customers can apply through May 31, 2027, or until funds are exhausted. Programs provide a benefit of up to $500 per year to help cover NIPSCO residential gas utility bills.
“Supporting our customers and communities is especially important during the winter heating season,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “As customers prepare for the colder months ahead, we encourage them to explore the resources available and apply early for programs that may help meet their household needs.”
NIPSCO Hardship Program
The NIPSCO Hardship Program assists customers whose income is between 151% and 250% of the federal income guidelines. Hardship funds are distributed through local Community Action Agencies, which also manage LIHEAP assistance. To learn more about the NIPSCO Hardship Program, visit NIPSCO.com/Assistance.
SILVER and SERV
SERV is an income-eligible assistance program designed to support active military members and eligible veterans who need financial help with their gas utility bills. To qualify, customers must be active members of the United States Armed Forces or honorably discharged veterans with a past-due NIPSCO residential gas account.
SILVER is an income-eligible program available to NIPSCO senior customers aged 60 and older who require assistance with their gas utility charges. Seniors must have an active NIPSCO residential gas account to be eligible. New this year, seniors can receive assistance to help with a past due or current bill.
The SERV and SILVER programs are available to customers who qualify for LIHEAP or Hardship assistance. To view the full eligibility requirements for these programs, customers should visit NIPSCO.com/Assistance. There, they can apply by completing an online self-attestation form and uploading any required documentation.
Applicants should allow up to 30 business days for processing. If they meet all program requirements, a credit will be applied to their NIPSCO residential gas utility account.
Customers are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply for these programs as soon as possible. They are also urged to share this information with family, neighbors, and friends who may qualify.
Additional Energy Assistance Programs
Customers who are experiencing financial difficulties are also encouraged to visit NIPSCO.com/Assistance or call NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-464-7726 as soon as possible to determine what options might be available for their situation. Available programs include:
- Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): LIHEAP support is available to households that are at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income (SMI). Customers can learn more and find out if they qualify at eap.ihcda.in.gov or call 2-1-1. Online and paper applications are available to the public. The application deadline is 5 pm. EST April 30, 2027.
- Customer Assistance for Residential Energy (CARE) Discount Program: In addition to the assistance available through LIHEAP, the NIPSCO CARE program is designed to provide further bill reductions to LIHEAP-approved customers. Once enrolled in LIHEAP, customers are automatically enrolled in the program, and reductions range from 15 to 32 percent, depending on the same criteria used by the state in determining the level of assistance.
- Township Trustees: A limited amount of energy assistance funds are available through local Township Trustee offices. NIPSCO customers are encouraged to contact their local Township Trustee to see what help may be available.
- Flexible Payment Plans: NIPSCO offers flexible payment plans to customers that need financial support, including three-, six- and 12-month plans. Customers can learn more and enroll at NIPSCO.com/PaymentPlans.
- Levelized Billing: A free service to all NIPSCO customers that helps make their monthly energy bills more predictable by spreading costs more evenly throughout the year. Learn more at NIPSCO.com/LevelizedBilling.
- DependABill® Program: Pay the same fixed amount for natural gas every month for 12 months, regardless of changing weather and fluctuating natural gas prices. You’ll pay the same amount for your natural gas service every month for 12 months. There is no interim adjustment or end-of-year reconciliation unless you are on the program for considerably more or less than one year. Learn more at NIPSCO.com/dependabill.
For more information on billing options and payment assistance, visit NIPSCO.com/assistance. Customers looking to quickly find information 24 hours a day, seven days a week can use NIPSCO’s Chat feature located in the bottom right-hand corner of its website (NIPSCO.com) or via the mobile app.
Customers may also contact the NIPSCO Customer Care Center at 1-800-4-NIPSCO Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.
Energy- and Money-Saving Programs
Usage makes up the largest portion of the average energy bill. Because of this, NIPSCO offers energy-efficiency programs to help manage usage and, in turn, bills. A full list of programs, rebates and tips available to NIPSCO customers can be found at NIPSCO.com/SaveEnergy.