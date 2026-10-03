“This program is essential to providing support to survivors and communities alike with the critical information they need to recover,” said Gov. Braun. “I will continue to advocate for solutions and resources to meet the needs of Hoosiers.”
Through the program, the FEMA Public Assistance-declared counties and their local municipalities, can receive technical assistance to evaluate and document affected residential and commercial structures in regulated floodplains.
After a disaster, local communities are required to assess structures in floodplains to determine whether they meet the definition of “substantial damage.” Generally, a structure is considered substantially damaged when the cost to restore it to its pre-damage condition equals or exceeds FEMA’s minimum standard of 50% of its market value, or other locally designated requirements, before the damage occurred. A substantial damage determination may impact the requirements a property owner must meet when repairing or rebuilding.
For questions about the process, property owners may call the Substantial Damage Property Assistance Line at 833-495-9888, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call center staff can explain the assessment process, answer general questions about permitting and rebuilding, help property owners understand next steps and connect them with appropriate local officials or recovery resources if additional assistance is needed.
The assistance line provides information and guidance but does not determine whether a property is substantially damaged. Local governments will continue to make all official substantial damage determinations as required under their local floodplain ordinances.
IDHS will provide additional information directly to eligible counties and jurisdictions about program participation and available assistance.
FEMA deadline approaching
The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is Oct. 25, 2026. Survivors in designated counties can apply online via disasterassistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or through in-person support (visit on.in.gov/August2026Disaster to find a location).
After applying, a FEMA inspector may contact an applicant to schedule an inspection. This may come from an unknown or out of state phone number. It is important to call FEMA back. FEMA inspectors will always have a badge, and will never ask for money.
If an applicant is approved, funds may only be used for eligible expenses. Assistance received for a loss already covered by an award, or used for ineligible expenses, may be subject to recovery. Cases of fraud are being actively investigated.
If an applicant is not approved, can appeal within 60 days via disasterassistance.gov, click “check status” and follow the directions.