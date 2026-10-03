Gov. Mike Braun, through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), is launching the Substantial Damage Property Assistance Program to help local communities and property owners navigate recovery requirements following recent disasters.

“This program is essential to providing support to survivors and communities alike with the critical information they need to recover,” said Gov. Braun. “I will continue to advocate for solutions and resources to meet the needs of Hoosiers.”

Through the program, the FEMA Public Assistance-declared counties and their local municipalities, can receive technical assistance to evaluate and document affected residential and commercial structures in regulated floodplains.

After a disaster, local communities are required to assess structures in floodplains to determine whether they meet the definition of “substantial damage.” Generally, a structure is considered substantially damaged when the cost to restore it to its pre-damage condition equals or exceeds FEMA’s minimum standard of 50% of its market value, or other locally designated requirements, before the damage occurred. A substantial damage determination may impact the requirements a property owner must meet when repairing or rebuilding.

For questions about the process, property owners may call the Substantial Damage Property Assistance Line at 833-495-9888, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call center staff can explain the assessment process, answer general questions about permitting and rebuilding, help property owners understand next steps and connect them with appropriate local officials or recovery resources if additional assistance is needed.

The assistance line provides information and guidance but does not determine whether a property is substantially damaged. Local governments will continue to make all official substantial damage determinations as required under their local floodplain ordinances.

IDHS will provide additional information directly to eligible counties and jurisdictions about program participation and available assistance.