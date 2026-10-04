News release, Franciscan Health:

Initiative aims to help families connect over meals

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health is again hosting The Family Dinner Project, a free program focused on helping families connect, laugh and grow one meal at a time.

The program provides easy recipes, fun conversation starters and simple activities to help dinnertime become a positive experience for the whole family.

The Family Dinner Project sparks real conversations without cell phones, builds stronger family bonds, removes mealtime stress by making it fun and fits into any schedule or lifestyle.

All families are welcome, whether big or small, multigenerational or comprised of chosen loved ones. Families are encouraged to come as they are to start building lasting moments together.

During each session, families will prepare a meal together and leave with the ingredients to make it again at home.

The free initiative will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Central on Thursdays from Oct. 8-29 at the Franciscan Health Michigan City Legacy Campus at 301 W. Homer St. The program is free, but registration is required by Oct. 5.

To register and for more information, please contact Selena Tinoco at (219) 221-4153 or Selena.Tinoco@FranciscanAlliance.org.