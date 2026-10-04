INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gov. Mike Braun has proclaimed October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, reinforcing Indiana’s vital role in identifying, responding to and protecting its citizens from cyber threats that may significantly impact individual and collective security and privacy.
“Cyberattacks pose a serious threat, especially to critical infrastructure, safety systems and essential services,” said Gov. Braun. “These challenges demand our focus, and my administration is committed to leading the effort to protect Indiana and strengthen our cybersecurity resilience.”
On July 24, 2026, Gov. Mike Braun established the Office of Cybersecurity within IDHS. The Office serves as the coordinating entity for cybersecurity activities in order to protect the security and economy of the state. This approach strengthens the state’s cybersecurity posture and brings a whole-of-government coordination framework to ensure Indiana has a unified playbook to address the threat of cyberattacks.
Hoosiers can take important steps now to reduce the risk of a cyberattack:
- Create a strong password
- Use multi-factor authentication
- Avoid sending personal or financial information to unknown or solicited senders
- Keep antivirus programs
- Back up important files
More cybersecurity tips can be found at IDHS’ Get Prepared webpage.