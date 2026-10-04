INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gov. Mike Braun has proclaimed October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, reinforcing Indiana’s vital role in identifying, responding to and protecting its citizens from cyber threats that may significantly impact individual and collective security and privacy.

“Cyberattacks pose a serious threat, especially to critical infrastructure, safety systems and essential services,” said Gov. Braun. “These challenges demand our focus, and my administration is committed to leading the effort to protect Indiana and strengthen our cybersecurity resilience.”