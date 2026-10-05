Michigan City, IN – The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department invites the public to participate in a workshop on Wed, Oct 7, 2026 at 6:00pm to be held at the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) in the lower level of City Hall to discuss their 5-year Master Plan (2027-2031).

The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department is looking to share ideas by exchanging insights and experiences, to set goals for the future success of the department, and to work together for a greater impact on our community.

The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department is looking to share ideas by exchanging insights and experiences, to set goals for the future success of the department, and to work together for a greater impact on our community.