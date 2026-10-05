Michigan City, IN – The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department invites the public to participate in a workshop on Wed, Oct 7, 2026 at 6:00pm to be held at the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) in the lower level of City Hall to discuss their 5-year Master Plan (2027-2031).
The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department is looking to share ideas by exchanging insights and experiences, to set goals for the future success of the department, and to work together for a greater impact on our community.
In addition, they are asking for public input through a survey that is available at the Park Office, MC Senior Center, Washington Park Zoo, the MC Golf Course, the MC Public Library, LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Mayor’s office in City Hall, or online. Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department My Michigan City, Indiana #wims #whfb #michigancity