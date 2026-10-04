Press Release, Michigan City Area Schools:

Michigan City, IN – Michigan City Area Schools is now accepting nominations for its 2027 Teacher and Employee of the Year recognition program. The initiative, which the district launched during the 2024-25 school year, celebrates outstanding educators and staff members who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and commitment to students. It is a key element of the district’s Culture and Environment Pillar of the Strategic Plan.

The Teacher and Employee of the Year program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond, continuing to make a positive impact on students, colleagues, and the community. Recipients include:

Elementary Teacher of the Year

Secondary Teacher of the Year

Support Staff Employee of the Year

Transportation Employee of the Year

Food Service Employee of the Year

The program honors staff from every area, including teachers and other certified staff (counselors, instructional coaches, success coaches, social workers, and nurses), educational support staff (instructional assistants, paraprofessionals, secretaries, EAP assistants etc.), transportation staff (bus drivers, mechanics, and monitors), and food service staff. Administrators are not eligible to receive the award.

Anyone can nominate a deserving teacher or staff member by visiting EducateMC.net/TOY_EOY. Printed nomination forms are also available at any MCAS school or at the MCAS Administration Building, 408 S. Carroll Avenue, Michigan City.

“Our employees play a vital role in shaping the future of our students, and this is one way to honor their commitment, professionalism, and dedication,” said Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum. “We encourage everyone to participate by nominating individuals who have made a significant difference for them.”

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, November 27. School-level finalists will be celebrated in January, and district winners will be announced in the spring. The MCAS Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year will advance for consideration in the Indiana Teacher of the Year program. MCAS has celebrated two elementary teachers as Top 10 finalists at the state level in recent years. In 2024, Marsh Elementary School teacher Susan Shell, followed by Lake Hills Elementary School teacher Cindy LoGreco in 2026. Both were the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year winners.

The MCAS Teacher and Employee of the Year program is sponsored by Comcast and the Michigan City Chamber.

For more information, visit EducateMC.net/TOY_EOY.