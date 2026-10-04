MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is hosting a free Family Day on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, from 1 to 3 p.m. (Central), and all families are invited to attend.

This free, drop-in event welcomes all ages. Exhibiting artist, Betsy Odom, will be teaching participants to create their own ping-pong paddle made out of wax using a mold. You get to bring your own paddle home! Plus, kids can enjoy a fun, family-friendly scavenger hunt through LCA’s galleries, all in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

The two artists in Kindred Spirits, Margaret Wharton and Betsy Odom, share a fascination with everyday objects such as chairs, sporting equipment and shoes. Through humor, exaggeration and meticulous craft, Wharton and Odom render the familiar delightfully unusable, transforming sculpture into a space where labor becomes play.

Family Days are particularly engaging for school-age children and their parents or caregivers. Free snacks will be provided, and no advance registration is required. Free Family Day offers children and adults opportunities to connect while exploring LCA’s current exhibition.

The Family Day program is supported by the generous funding of the Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation (MCCEC).

For more information about Free Family Day or LCA, visit LubeznikCenter.org or contact Jessie Sexton, LCA’s marketing manager, at 219-874-4900 or jsexton@LubeznikCenter.org.