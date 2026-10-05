The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight near the Michigan City Senior Center.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a gunshot victim and immediately rendered aid until EMS arrived. During the investigation, officers learned that a second individual suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at Francisican Hospital.

One individual is currently in custody in connection with the altercation, and the investigation remains active.

Based on the information developed during the investigation, this appears to have been an isolated incident involving the individuals involved. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.

MCPD would like to thank the officers and investigators who responded, along with the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, Long Beach Police Department, and Trail Creek Police Department for their assistance.