Kris Pate and Dave Sisk with the United Way of La Porte County hosted “United We Rise” over the weekend at Four Winds Casinos in New Buffalo. Several hundred guests came together to raise needed funds for 15 local organizations that help make a difference in the community. A wonderful evening of music, fun, secret singers, and so much more. Eight Local Community Pillars brought their talent to the stage where the crowd had to guess who they were. Everyone was a winner for helping raise awareness. TEAM WIMS’ Ric Federighi was a part of the judging crew. For more information or to donate to the United Way of La Porte County visit their website at www.unitedwaylpc.org. #wims #whfb #laportecounty