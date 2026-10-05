Press release by The Salvation Army of Michigan City and La Porte:

La PORTE COUNTY – The Salvation Army serving La Porte County is now recruiting both paid and volunteer bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign in Michigan City and La Porte. Kettles will begin appearing at locations throughout the community in early November and remain in place through Christmas Eve, raising critical funds to support local families and year-round programs across La Porte County.

The iconic Red Kettle Campaign serves as one of The Salvation Army’s largest fundraising efforts each year. Donations collected during the campaign help provide Christmas assistance for families during the holiday season while also supporting ongoing services such as food pantries, weekend backpack feeding programs for children, free summer camp opportunities, emergency assistance, and other programs that help individuals and families facing hardship.

“Every dollar placed in a Red Kettle helps us serve our neighbors in need right here in La Porte County,” said Major Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army. “With many families continuing to feel the impact of rising costs and economic uncertainty, the need for our services remains high. We rely on the generosity of donors and the dedication of both paid and volunteer bell ringers to make this campaign successful. Their support allows us to continue providing hope and assistance to people when they need it most.”

Individuals interested in paid bell ringer positions in Michigan City may apply in person at The Salvation Army, 1201 S. Franklin Street, on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Those interested in paid positions in La Porte may apply at The Salvation Army, 3240 Monroe Street, on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Applicants must bring a current photo ID and either a Social Security card or birth certificate.

The Salvation Army is also encouraging community members, businesses, churches, civic organizations, and families to consider volunteering as bell ringers this season. Volunteer shifts are available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the campaign. Those wishing to ring in Michigan City can register at salarmy.us/MichiganCityBellRinger, while volunteers interested in La Porte locations can sign up at salarmy.us/LaPorteBellRinger.

For more information about paid bell ringer opportunities or the Red Kettle Campaign, contact Major Dale Simmons at (219) 874-6885 or dale.simmons@usc.salvationarmy.org.