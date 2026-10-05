Press release, Michigan City Area Schools:
Michigan City, IN – Michigan City Area Schools is proud to celebrate 46 Michigan City High School students who earned academic honors through the College Board National Recognition Program.
The 2026 National Recognition Program honored more than 300,000 high-achieving students nationwide for their academic accomplishments. MCHS students earned the First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award, or both honors.
“We are incredibly proud of these students and the dedication they have demonstrated throughout their high school careers,” said MCHS Principal Lucas Snyder. “This national recognition is a reflection of their hard work and academic achievement, and we look forward to seeing where their talents take them next.”
The College Board National Recognition Program recognizes high-performing students based on academic achievement, including performance on AP Exams and/or PSAT-related assessments. The program provides students with an additional way to highlight their accomplishments as they pursue college, scholarship, and other opportunities after high school.
Michigan City High School students receiving 2026 National Recognition Program honors include:
Batoul Achy – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
Charlotte Biela – School Recognition Award
Angelia Black – First-Generation Recognition Award
Vianney Cardenas – School Recognition Award
Wyatt Debald – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
Cody Doyle – School Recognition Award
Alana Eckwood – School Recognition Award
Deandre Eckwood – School Recognition Award
Damani Edgington – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
Rhianna Fisher – School Recognition Award
Elaya Hachem – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
Audrey Hardacker – School Recognition Award
Camden Hernandez – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award, BigFuture Ambassador
Ryan Hida – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
Donovan Joseph – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
Kevin Juarez – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
Donavin Kappel – School Recognition Award
Lia Kempfer – School Recognition Award
Nia Kenney – School Recognition Award
Bella Ketcham – First-Generation Recognition Award
Abigail Killingbeck – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
Cydney Kozlowski – School Recognition Award
Kaeli Lagrand – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
Alexander Mallon – School Recognition Award
Emma Nelson – School Recognition Award
Allysia Olmos – School Recognition Award
Jacob Perez – School Recognition Award
Leah Pollock – School Recognition Award
Kara Potts – School Recognition Award, BigFuture Ambassador
Makayla Sardon – School Recognition Award
Seidet Segura – School Recognition Award
Alvaro Serrano – School Recognition Award
Abigail Shanks – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
Quinton Smith – School Recognition Award
Ryan Smith – School Recognition Award
Jack Soller – School Recognition Award
Cali Stiffler – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
Lucas Stone – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
Kristina Sydoruk – School Recognition Award
Jameelah Taylor – School Recognition Award
Leonardo Valadez Gonzalez – School Recognition Award
Mia Waltz – School Recognition Award
Kaitlynn Wilkins – School Recognition Award
Nicolas Williams – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award
In total, 46 MCHS students earned one or more National Recognition Program honors this year.
The National Recognition Program awards academic honors to high-performing students each year through BigFuture, a College Board resource designed to help students plan for college, careers, and their futures.
About BigFuture
BigFuture is a free online resource that helps students take the right first step after high school. They help you plan for college, pay for college, and explore careers. Whether you’re interested in a four-year university, community college, or career training, BigFuture has what you need to start planning your future your way. bigfuture.org