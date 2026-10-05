Press release, Michigan City Area Schools:

Michigan City, IN – Michigan City Area Schools is proud to celebrate 46 Michigan City High School students who earned academic honors through the College Board National Recognition Program.

The 2026 National Recognition Program honored more than 300,000 high-achieving students nationwide for their academic accomplishments. MCHS students earned the First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award, or both honors.

“We are incredibly proud of these students and the dedication they have demonstrated throughout their high school careers,” said MCHS Principal Lucas Snyder. “This national recognition is a reflection of their hard work and academic achievement, and we look forward to seeing where their talents take them next.”

The College Board National Recognition Program recognizes high-performing students based on academic achievement, including performance on AP Exams and/or PSAT-related assessments. The program provides students with an additional way to highlight their accomplishments as they pursue college, scholarship, and other opportunities after high school.

Michigan City High School students receiving 2026 National Recognition Program honors include:

Batoul Achy – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Charlotte Biela – School Recognition Award

Angelia Black – First-Generation Recognition Award

Vianney Cardenas – School Recognition Award

Wyatt Debald – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Cody Doyle – School Recognition Award

Alana Eckwood – School Recognition Award

Deandre Eckwood – School Recognition Award

Damani Edgington – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Rhianna Fisher – School Recognition Award

Elaya Hachem – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Audrey Hardacker – School Recognition Award

Camden Hernandez – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award, BigFuture Ambassador

Ryan Hida – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Donovan Joseph – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Kevin Juarez – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Donavin Kappel – School Recognition Award

Lia Kempfer – School Recognition Award

Nia Kenney – School Recognition Award

Bella Ketcham – First-Generation Recognition Award

Abigail Killingbeck – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Cydney Kozlowski – School Recognition Award

Kaeli Lagrand – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Alexander Mallon – School Recognition Award

Emma Nelson – School Recognition Award

Allysia Olmos – School Recognition Award

Jacob Perez – School Recognition Award

Leah Pollock – School Recognition Award

Kara Potts – School Recognition Award, BigFuture Ambassador

Makayla Sardon – School Recognition Award

Seidet Segura – School Recognition Award

Alvaro Serrano – School Recognition Award

Abigail Shanks – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Quinton Smith – School Recognition Award

Ryan Smith – School Recognition Award

Jack Soller – School Recognition Award

Cali Stiffler – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Lucas Stone – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Kristina Sydoruk – School Recognition Award

Jameelah Taylor – School Recognition Award

Leonardo Valadez Gonzalez – School Recognition Award

Mia Waltz – School Recognition Award

Kaitlynn Wilkins – School Recognition Award

Nicolas Williams – First-Generation Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

In total, 46 MCHS students earned one or more National Recognition Program honors this year.

The National Recognition Program awards academic honors to high-performing students each year through BigFuture, a College Board resource designed to help students plan for college, careers, and their futures.

About BigFuture

BigFuture is a free online resource that helps students take the right first step after high school. They help you plan for college, pay for college, and explore careers. Whether you’re interested in a four-year university, community college, or career training, BigFuture has what you need to start planning your future your way. bigfuture.org