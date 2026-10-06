The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred during the evening hours of Oct. 4 at the Woodland Crossing Apartment Complex.

Deputies responded to the apartment complex following multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Information provided to deputies indicated the incident involved a drive-by type shooting and two vehicles were involved.

A crashed vehicle was located near the intersection of CR 400 North and Woodland Avenue. Two subjects were located near the vehicle. One subject, a 24-year-old male, had sustained an upper-body gunshot wound and was later transported to an area hospital for treatment. Deputies determined that 28-year-old Cevin Crawford had been operating the vehicle immediately prior to the crash.

As the investigation continued, a 23-year-old male arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later transferred to a regional hospital for advanced treatment of an upper-body injury.

Crawford was uncooperative with deputies at the crash scene and taken into custody.

Crawford’s mother, 51-year-old Tina Sherrod, arrived at the scene. Sherrod refused multiple directions to leave the immediate area of the active investigation and was subsequently taken into custody.

Crawford was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) and arrested for two counts of intimidation, two counts of OWI, RLE, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. As of Monday Crawford remained housed in the LCJ and was being held without bond.

Sherrod was transported to the LCJ and arrested for refusal to leave an emergency incident area. She has since been released from the LCJ following a cash bond being posted.

Police say numerous articles of evidence were recovered from the investigation scenes, and two vehicles were seized. The investigation is ongoing.

Police encourage anyone with information, including cellular phone video and residential or business surveillance footage, to contact Chief of Detectives – Captain Andy Hynek by calling (219) 326-7700, ext. 2401 or by emailing ahynek@lcso.in.gov.