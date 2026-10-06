Representatives at the One-Stop Shop (OSS) will provide in-person assistance, answer questions, and help homeowners and renters apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program. These services are provided at no cost to survivors. 211 is also available to provide guidance on disaster resources, including transportation services.

When:

Friday, October 9, 2026

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, October 10, 2026

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Where:

La Porte County Fairgrounds Community Building, located at 2581 West State Road 2, La Porte, IN 46350.

For more information, visit: https://www.in.gov/…/emergency…/august-2026-disaster