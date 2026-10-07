Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions for October 2026
Friday, October 9, 2026 – Kosciusko County
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, IN 46580
*This distribution is sponsored by Hershey and will serve150 households.
Saturday, October 10, 2026 – St. Joseph County
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601
*This distribution is sponsored by Costco and will serve 200 households.
Wednesday, October 14, 2026 – La Porte County
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.
Where: Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church, 3444 US Highway 20 E, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371
*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 150 households.
Thursday, October 15, 2026 – Elkhart County
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Excel Center, Pierre Moran Mall, 154 W. Hively St., Elkhart, IN 46517
*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 150 households.
Friday, October 16, 2026 – Marshall County
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Bourbon Helping Hands, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504
*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 150 households.
Wednesday, October 21, 2026 – Elkhart County
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526
*This distribution is sponsored by MHS and will serve 150 households.
Thursday, October 22, 2026 – Kosciusko County
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Mentone United Methodist Church, 116 E. Main St., Mentone, IN 46539
*This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 150 households.
Monday, October 26, 2026 – St. Joseph County
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Harrison Elementary School, 3302 W. Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46619
*This distribution is sponsored by Hershey and will serve 150 households.
Friday, October 30, 2026 – Starke County
9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.
Where: San Pierre Fire Department, 102 Fisher St., San Pierre, IN 46374
*This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and Starke County Health Department and will serve 150 households.
Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household. Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.
Photo credit: Food Bank of Northern Indiana