Press release, Indiana Family and Social Services Administration:

The Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) estimates that more than 58,000 Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) members may not currently be in compliance with — or exempt from — the HIP Work Requirements that will begin January 1, 2027. This figure reflects the most recent data available and underscores the urgent need for members to review their status to avoid losing coverage.

Beginning January 1, 2027, FSSA will enforce work requirements for new applicants and existing HIP members. These requirements reflect a balanced, values-driven approach: pairing compassion with responsibility, and ensuring that access to healthcare is supported by work, job training, education, or qualifying community engagement activities.

To ensure members are aware of what they need to do to keep their coverage, FSSA is conducting a statewide, multi-channel communications effort that began in June 2026. This outreach included notifications to more than 500,000 HIP members, partner communications, social media messaging, listserv alerts, and eight in-person town halls across Indiana, with additional town halls planned. These efforts were designed to help every HIP member clearly understand the steps needed to remain compliant.

“We are sharing this information to strongly encourage HIP members to take personal responsibility for their coverage. Please review the HIP Work Requirements at myfssa.in.gov, set up a Benefit Portal account if you don’t already have one, and use the pre-screening tool to determine if HIP Work Requirements apply to you,” said Mitch Roob, FSSA Secretary. “Our goal is for every eligible HIP member to do what’s necessary to keep their coverage.”

What Are HIP Work Requirements?

To stay eligible for HIP coverage, members and applicants must complete certain activities each month, known as HIP Work Requirements. These activities include:

Working at a job

Attending school

Participating in an apprenticeship

Joining a work program

Volunteering in the community

To meet HIP Work Requirements, you have three options:

You can combine any of the listed activities—such as working, volunteering, participating in a work program, or an apprenticeship—to reach a total of at least 80 hours each month.

Alternatively, you can fulfill the requirement by attending school or an apprenticeship at least half-time, without needing to track hours.

Meet the monthly income threshold by earning $580 or more in the month or are a seasonal worker with an average monthly income of $580 over the prior six months.

This flexibility allows you to mix and match activities and income or simply attend school/apprenticeship half-time to maintain your HIP coverage.

Who must meet HIP work requirements:

Adults enrolled in HIP must meet the work requirements if all of these are true (absent any exemptions):

Are ages 19-64

Are not pregnant

Are not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare

HIP Work requirements exemptions:

HIP members do not have to meet the work requirements for a month if, for at least one day that month, you: