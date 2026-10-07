News Release, La Porte Community School Corporation:

LA PORTE, Ind. – Kingsford Heights Elementary School has been named a 2026 Indiana Blue Ribbon School by Gov. Mike Braun and the Indiana Department of Education, one of the top 16 schools selected statewide from more than 2,300 Indiana K-12 schools. Kingsford Heights is the only La Porte County school to receive the designation this year.

The 16 honorees were formally recognized at the fifth annual Educational Excellence Awards Gala on Friday, Oct. 2, in Indianapolis, where Holly Wireman and members of the Kingsford Heights school community accepted the recognition alongside educators and state leaders.

The Indiana Blue Ribbon Schools designation celebrates schools that demonstrate exemplary academic performance and innovative approaches to meeting students’ needs. According to the Indiana Department of Education, honorees were identified by reviewing the same data for every public and non-public school in the state, including student mastery in reading, math, and college- and career-readiness as measured by state assessments, as well as strong attendance. The state program, now in its second year, continues the tradition of the National Blue Ribbon Schools designation established in 1982.

“With more than 2,300 K-12 schools across Indiana, to be named one of the top 16 is an incredible accomplishment,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, in the state’s announcement. “This level of excellence is only possible when strong educators work hand-in-hand with families to meet the unique needs of every learner.”

“This is an extraordinary accomplishment for Kingsford Heights Elementary and a proud moment for La Porte Community School Corporation,” said Dr. Sandra Wood, superintendent. “It reflects a staff that knows every child by name and works relentlessly to make sure each one has what they need to succeed, and a community that partners with us every day. We are grateful to the teachers, staff, students and families who make Kingsford Heights what it is, and we could not be prouder of them.”

Principal Holly Wireman credited the achievement to the Kingsford Heights team’s consistency and care. “Every person in this building plays a vital role in helping our Tigers each and every day, and this recognition belongs to all of them. It doesn’t happen because of one person. It happens because of a team that truly cares about every child who walks through our doors.”

The full list of 2026 Indiana Blue Ribbon Schools and more information about the designation are available on the Indiana Department of Education website at in.gov/doe/it/accountability-dashboard/indiana-blue-ribbon-schools.