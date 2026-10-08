“Learn about Indiana school funding, the impact of property tax caps, and recent funding changes on MCAS; learn what the proposed referendum would support; and have the opportunity to ask questions during an open community discussion,” MCAS said in a statement.

Community Meeting #4

Thursday, October 22

6:00 p.m.

Krueger Middle School (2001 Springland Ave.)



“We encourage all MCAS staff, families, and Michigan City community members to attend, ask questions, and be part of the conversation,” MCAS said.



For additional information and frequently asked questions, visit EducateMC.net/MCAS