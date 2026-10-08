Press Release, City of Michigan City:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The Michigan City Common Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt a resolution authored by Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch supporting United Steelworkers Local Union 12775, District 7’s petition to strengthen NIPSCO staffing, reliability and storm response across Northern Indiana.

Mayor Nelson Deuitch and union representatives attended the meeting. Council members Tim Bietry and Don Przybylinski introduced the resolution, which followed the mayor’s Sept. 22 meeting with union representatives. After that discussion, she signed the petition and drafted the resolution asking the Council to join her in supporting its goals.

The petition, titled “Keep Utility Jobs Local: Strengthen NIPSCO Staffing, Reliability, and Storm Response for Northern Indiana,” calls for investment in a permanent local utility workforce, expanded training and apprenticeships, stronger emergency preparedness and greater transparency.

“The Aug. 11 derecho showed us how much our community depends on trained crews who can respond when disaster strikes,” Mayor Nelson Deuitch said. “Investing in local utility workers strengthens public safety, supports reliable service and creates career opportunities for people who call Northern Indiana home. I appreciate the union representatives who brought this petition forward and the Council’s support for this effort.”

The resolution cites the widespread outages caused by the Aug. 11 storm across LaPorte, Lake and Porter counties, as well as the growing demands that aging infrastructure, economic growth and severe weather place on the region’s utility system. Michigan City worked closely with Northern Indiana Public Service Company, or NIPSCO, throughout the restoration effort.

Through the resolution, the Council calls on the governor, Indiana General Assembly, Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor to:

Assess current utility staffing needs in Northern Indiana;

Develop workforce growth targets;

Support expanded utility apprenticeship programs;

Encourage local hiring and training initiatives; and

Ensure communities receive the utility service and emergency preparedness they deserve.

The resolution also encourages the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to consider workforce adequacy and emergency response readiness in proceedings affecting NIPSCO customers. It calls for public reporting on frontline staffing levels, vacancy rates, storm restoration performance, contractor use and workforce development investments.

While recognizing mutual aid crews as a valued resource during major emergencies, the resolution emphasizes the importance of a permanent local workforce that knows the region’s communities and infrastructure and is available year-round.

The effort aligns with Michigan City’s ongoing workforce development initiatives. The City has hosted and funded two Indiana Plan classes to help residents pursue skilled trades careers, established an internship program that has served more than 40 interns over the past two and a half years, and partnered with Goodwill Industries on a re-entry program. Several members of the first internship cohort have been hired as full-time City employees.

“We are already working to connect Michigan City residents with training, experience and meaningful employment,” Mayor Nelson Deuitch said. “This resolution extends that commitment to the utility workforce that helps keep our homes, businesses and essential services running.”

Certified copies of the resolution will be sent to Gov. Mike Braun, State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., State Rep. Randy Novak, legislative leaders, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and USW Local Union 12775, District 7.