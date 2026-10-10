NORTHWEST INDIANA – Franciscan Health is hosting multiple events this fall aimed at encouraging women to schedule screenings for both breast and lung cancer.

The campaign, called Pink & Pearl, originated with the Tennessee Department of Public Health in 2019 and has since expanded across the country. Pink & Pearl — the colors of the breast cancer and lung cancer awareness ribbons — was inspired by a Vanderbilt University Medical Center study that found women screened for breast cancer were still dying from lung cancer. While breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women, lung cancer is a close second, but most don’t know how they can be tested for it.

In addition to mammogram screenings for breast cancer, Franciscan offers simple, noninvasive lung scans for $49 out-of-pocket at multiple locations. To qualify for a lung scan, patients must be 50 or older, averaged smoking at least one pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years and have no signs or symptoms of lung cancer.

Franciscan is hosting multiple events to promote the Pink & Pearl campaign this fall, starting with an event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 in the main entrance lobby at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way. The event will feature breast and lung cancer education, giveaways, door prizes, a 15-foot inflatable lung walk-through display, a navigational bronchoscopy simulator and scheduling for those who qualify for $49 lung scans and mammograms. For more information, contact Lung Navigator Christi Otey, RN, at (219) 877-2071.

Franciscan Health Crown Point is also hosting a Pink & Pearl event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 outside the gift shop at 12750 St. Francis Drive. The event will feature breast and lung cancer education, giveaways and door prizes. For more information, contact Pamela Bolda, RN, at (219) 757-5741 or Kammi Fox-Kay at (219) 757-6407.

Franciscan Health Munster’s Pink & Pearl event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Medical Arts Center at 701 Superior Ave. Walk-in mammogram appointments will be available in Suite 3200 and informational booths will be available in the St. Clare conference room on the first floor. The event will feature breast and lung cancer education, giveaways, door prizes, a 15-foot inflatable lung walk-through display and scheduling of $49 lung scans for those who qualify. For more information, contact Kyla Krzeminski at (219) 228-1263.