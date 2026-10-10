In Starke County, the ramp from U.S. 30 westbound to U.S. 35 northbound will close on or after Monday, October 12 through mid-November in conjunction with the small structure replacement and resurfacing project on U.S. 30.

U.S. 30 remains one lane in each direction, with the westbound lanes closed for construction and eastbound lanes converted to two-way traffic through the end of November.

No left turns from U.S. 30 are permitted through the work zone. Exercise caution when crossing or turning onto U.S. 30 from intersecting roads.