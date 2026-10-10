HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is inviting nominations for impactful university alumni to be recognized and inducted into the PNW Alumni Hall of Fame.

The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame honors distinguished graduates from across the history of the PNW Hammond and Westville campuses. Nominations are sought for alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their communities and who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.

“Our alumni represent the very best of Purdue University Northwest through their leadership, service and professional accomplishments,” said Katie Holderby, director of Alumni Engagement. “The PNW Hall of Fame and Alumni Awards provides an opportunity to celebrate graduates who continue to make a meaningful impact in their industries, their communities and the lives of PNW students.”

PNW alumni nominations will be accepted through Nov. 13, 2026. Selected honorees will be announced in January 2027 and invited to be recognized at the PNW Alumni Hall of Fame reception and awards ceremony on April 8, 2027.

Nomination categories

Candidate nominations for the 2027 PNW Alumni Hall of Fame class can be completed through the nomination form by Nov. 13, 2026. To view specific criteria for each category and access the nomination form, visit pnw.edu/hall-of-fame.

Nominations are invited in the following categories:

PNW Alumni Hall of Fame Award: To recognize and honor PNW alumni who have distinguished themselves and made exemplary contributions to PNW and their community, either by virtue or by meritorious efforts. Nominees must have demonstrated good citizenship and conducted exemplary professional careers, as well as engaged with the PNW campuses to support and inspire future generations of students.

Power Onward Emerging Leader Award: To recognize PNW alumni aged 35 or younger, or who have graduated within the previous ten (10) years, who have demonstrated emerging and unique innovation, creativity and success in their chosen career, and whose accomplishments reflect admirably upon or bring honor to their Alma Mater.

Power Onward Alumni Award: This award honors individuals who embody the values and mission of the university showcasing leadership, integrity, innovation and commitment to making a positive impact on society. Recipients serve as role models for future generations of PNW students and alumni. This award recognizes alumni for their leadership and significant contributions to their specific industries and/or communities they live in.

Campus Impact Alumni Award: This award is presented to faculty or staff members at PNW who have earned at least one degree from the Purdue Northwest campuses and have made a significant contribution and impact on PNW, including the campus community and the student experience.

Previous honorees

PNW in May 2026 recognized and inducted Deno Yiankes (BS’88) to the PNW Alumni Hall of Fame during the university’s 10th anniversary gala. Yiankes is chairman of Chimera Hospitality Corporation and was the former president and CEO of Investment and Developments with White Lodging. He has accomplished more than three decades as a distinguished leader in hospitality and tourism management and has exhibited extraordinary philanthropy supporting opportunities for PNW students.

PNW alumni Ryan Elinkowski (BA’11), Erin Okamoto Protsman (BA’88; MA’01) and Spencer Summers (BS’22; MBA’23) were also honored for their accomplishments across different professional career stages.

The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame was established in 2022. To view other previous honorees and award winners, visit pnw.edu/hall-of-fame.