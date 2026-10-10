Press release, Office of State Senator Ed Charbonneau:

STATEHOUSE — Memorial Elementary School and St. Paul Catholic School, a Diocese of Gary, earned the Indiana Blue Ribbon Schools designation from the Indiana Department of Education, said State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso).

Both schools, located in Valparaiso, are among 16 public and private schools to receive this recognition for their continued commitment to academic and student success. The Indiana Blue Ribbon Schools designation celebrates schools that demonstrate exemplary academic performance and innovative approaches to meet student needs.

“Congratulations to Memorial Elementary School and St. Paul Catholic School for being named an Indiana Blue Ribbon School,” Charbonneau said. “Being one of just 16 schools in Indiana to receive this recognition is an incredible accomplishment. This is a true reflection of each school’s commitment to excellence by facilitating an environment where students and staff thrive.”

Valparaiso Community Schools have now been honored with eight total Blue Ribbon Awards: one Indiana Blue Ribbon and seven National Blue Ribbons.

The Diocese of Gary schools have now been honored with five total Blue Ribbon Awards: three Indiana Blue Ribbons and two National Blue Ribbons.

Each school was honored at the Educational Excellence Awards gala on Friday, Oct. 2.