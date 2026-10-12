HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Roberts Impact Lab at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will advance a regional economic development initiative that supports aspiring innovators through a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The grant will support the implementation of a planned Entrepreneurship, Commercialization, and Innovation Academy (ECIA) that will be hosted through PNW’s Roberts Impact Lab. The lab’s mission centers on advancing a regional hub for business growth, where entrepreneurial innovation, technological development, applied research and industry partnerships create new opportunities for economic and workforce development for Northwest Indiana.

The lab, located at 5454 Hohman Ave. in downtown Hammond, Indiana, is undergoing phased renovations and will serve as the centerpiece of the downtown’s developing innovation district.

“The Roberts Impact Lab at Purdue University Northwest will serve as a major hub in Northwest Indiana where scientific discovery and technological advancement cultivate innovative solutions that propel regional growth,” said PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford. “Earning this major $2 million federal funding award reinforces the quality and impact that PNW’s transformational research and outreach provide for our community partners.”

The ECIA initiative will provide aspiring college student and professional innovators and small business owners with expert mentorship on developing their innovative concepts for commercial viability and economic impact. Academy participants will join 16-week cohorts where they will build their knowledge of the concept to commercialization sequence by learning customer discovery, market validation, competitive analysis, intellectual property, funding readiness, technology adoption and other relevant strategic planning for successful entrepreneurship. The first cohort is planned for launch in spring 2027.

The federal funding supporting the development of the ECIA initiative is awarded through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency.

“PNW will leverage its institutional capacity and regional partnerships to expand entrepreneurial pathways and promote economic prosperity for underserved communities,” said Niaz Latif, associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and executive director of the PNW Roberts Impact Lab and Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center.

“This grant will enable Purdue University Northwest to expand the number of entrepreneurs and support the development of new business ventures throughout Northwest Indiana,” said Thomas L. Keon, Chancellor Emeritus and professor of Managerial Studies. “By leveraging partnerships with industry and PNW’s established entrepreneurship and commercialization ecosystem, the program will strengthen entrepreneurial capacity, accelerate the commercialization of innovative products and services and contribute to the long-term economic vitality of Northwest Indiana.”

Keon and Latif are the project leaders for the ECIA initiative.

Purdue University Northwest serves as a regional catalyst for innovation through applied research and industry partnerships. As one of Indiana’s three Innovation and Economic Prosperity Universities, PNW exhibits strong collaboration with public and private sectors partners to support economic development, innovation, entrepreneurship, technology transfer talent and more. PNW’s economic impact includes nearly $746 million of total income, or 2% of gross regional product.

Those who are interested in learning more about opportunities through the Entrepreneurship, Commercialization, and Innovation Academy can email Thomas L. Keon at tkeon@pnw.edu.