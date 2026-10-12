The below information is from the South Shore Line regarding upcoming busing substitution:

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, & Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, & Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

South Shore Line Lakeshore Corridor and Monon Corridor transfer passengers are advised weekend busing substitution will be in place in Chicago on Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 24-25, 2026, and on Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2026, due to construction. There will be NO SERVICE to Museum Campus or Van Buren Street stations on Oct. 24, Oct. 25, Oct. 31, and Nov. 1.

SSL passengers traveling to and from downtown Chicago will be transported via bus between Millennium Station and Metra’s 18th Street Station (address: 18th Street near Calumet Avenue). Millennium to 18th Street is an approximate 10-minute bus ride. Train passengers traveling to and from 57th Street Station will not be impacted.

The buses between Millennium and 18th Street will not stop at Van Buren Street or Museum Campus stations. Impacted passengers please plan trips accordingly to utilize either 18th Street Station or Millennium Station on Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Please be advised delays in Chicago are possible due to the busing.

Accessibility & Bicycles

IMPORTANT: 18th Street Station contains a large flight of stairs.

Passengers with disabilities, including those with mobility limitations or difficulty using stairs, will be shuttled between Millennium Station and McCormick Place throughout the busing periods, Oct. 24, Oct. 25, Oct. 31, and Nov. 1. Bicycles will be prohibited on the buses, but can be transported via train to/from the McCormick Place option. Agents will be available at 18th Street, Millennium and McCormick Place to assist passengers and help ensure safe transfers between trains and buses.

Please see attached timetable for SSL’s temporary special 18th Street Station stops, in effect during busing.

The construction project is part of the $650 million expansion of SSL service and is necessary to expand capacity through the area north of 18th Street to accommodate additional SSL trains. The work includes track realignments and upgrades to the catenary system that supplies power to the trains. The construction will ultimately result in increased train capacity on Metra.

Due to ongoing construction, the following temporary train schedules include South Shore Line station stop times for 18th Street Station in Chicago. These times will be in effect to account for busing substitution between 18th Street/McCormick Place and Millennium Station in Chicago on Oct. 24-25, and on Oct. 31-Nov. 1.