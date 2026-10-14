News release, Indiana State Police Lowell Post:

Jasper County- On Monday, October 12th, troopers were dispatched to I-65 at the 216 mile-marker for a rollover crash involving an SUV that was pulling a boat. This location is approximately 1 mile north of the Rensselaer exit (215).

Preliminary investigation shows that a 1998 Ford SUV was southbound when for an unknown reason the vehicle drove into the median at a high rate of speed and rolled over. The boat/trailer disconnected from the SUV and came to rest on the median cable barrier on the northbound side of the highway. The SUV rolled over the cable barrier and came to a rest on its roof in the middle of the northbound lanes. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The deceased has been identified as Charles D. Cox, 66, from LaPorte, Indiana. Family has been identified.

Assisting at the scene were the Rensselaer Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Rensselaer/Marion Twp. Fire Department, Jasper County Coroner, and D1 Towing.