Homecoming is one of the greatest high school traditions. It brings the spirit, excitement, and pageantry of students, athletes, faculty, graduates, and the community together to celebrate the young men and women who will lead our society in the future.

Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) supported MCHS’ Homecoming by providing the Color Guards for the pep rally, Homecoming Parade, and the Homecoming game, where they also provided parking support. Additionally, cadets have been supporting those in need in Michigan City by helping at the Sacred Heart Food Pantry and the Salvation Army.

“Our cadets understand the true meaning of service,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “They wear that Marine Dress Blue uniform to perfection, and execute the Color Guard movements with strict attention to detail, because they want to represent our school, our program, and our nation well. They then turn around and put on the utility uniform to work community service projects.”

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, Marine Instructor, noted the cadets’ flexibility when one of the slated members of the unit was absent from school. “We had to rearrange the Color Guard, training a new Marine Color Bearer and new Left Rifleman. The cadets did really well, performing all three Color Guards with the sharpness of a veteran Color Guard.”

The cadets will continue to support the football team through the playoffs. They will be involved with a number of ceremonies for Veterans Day, including the Veterans Day Ceremony at MCHS. The ceremony is open to the public, with a special invitation to area veterans. It starts at 1:00 pm in the school gym on November 11 and is being conducted by the MCHS Band and Choir, along with the MCJROTC.

The MCHS Military Drill Team is preparing for the season with daily practices at 5:45 a.m. They will host their first meet on November 14th in the school gym. The first event starts at 8:30 am. It is open to the public, and admission is free.