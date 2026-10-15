MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Halloween is just around the corner, and there are plenty of opportunities for families to celebrate throughout Michigan City!

From community events and costume contests to citywide trick-or-treating, here’s what residents should know as Halloween approaches.

Saturday, October 17 | Boo at the Zoo

10 a.m.–4 p.m. | Washington Park Zoo

Enjoy a family-friendly day of trick-or-treat stations, Halloween photo opportunities, spooky decorations and special animal enrichment activities throughout the Zoo.

Admission: $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 2–11.

$12 for adults, $10 for children ages 2–11. Advance tickets are recommended.

Zoo members receive free admission with an event ticket obtained in advance.

For complete event details and tickets, visit: https://michigancityin.gov/city-event/booatthezoo2026/

Friday, October 23 | Franciscan Health Trunk-or-Treat

4:30–6:30 p.m. | Franciscan Health, 301 W. Homer St.

Franciscan Health Michigan City invites families to its annual Trunk-or-Treat event, featuring decorated vehicles, Halloween treats, food, drinks and a trunk decorating contest.

Check-in begins at 4 p.m., with festivities starting at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24 | Trick-or-Treat on Franklin Street

2–5 p.m. | Downtown Michigan City

Head downtown for an afternoon of Halloween activities, beginning at 7th and Franklin Streets.

Festivities include costume contests for people and pets, live music, a Thriller dance performance, food trucks and local vendors. Trick-or-treating at participating Franklin Street businesses and vendors takes place from 3–5 p.m.

Families can also explore the free Haunted Halls of Artspace: Alien Encounters experience.

Saturday, October 24 | YMCA Trunk-or-Treat

2–4 p.m. | Michigan City Elston YMCA Parking Lot

The La Porte County Family YMCA invites families to its annual Trunk-or-Treat event at the Michigan City Elston Branch.

Children are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costumes and bring their candy buckets for an afternoon of trunk-or-treating.

The event is free and open to the community.

Sunday, October 25 | Orak Shrine Trunk-or-Treat

4–6 p.m. | Orak Shrine Center, 3848 N. Frontage Rd.

The Orak Shrine Center invites the community to celebrate Halloween with an afternoon of trunk-or-treating. Families are encouraged to bring their little ghosts and goblins for a festive Halloween experience.

The event is open to the public.

Wednesday, October 28 | Wolfie’s Night Out

6:30–8 p.m. | Ames Field, 2501 Franklin St.

Michigan City Area Schools invites MCAS students and families to enjoy a free evening of trick-or-treating at Ames Field.

The event features candy and treat stations hosted by local businesses and community organizations. Students are encouraged to wear costumes and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Hosted by MCAS. For additional information, visit https://educatemc.net/.

Saturday, October 31 | Citywide Trick-or-Treating

5–7 p.m. | Throughout Michigan City

Official citywide trick-or-treating hours in Michigan City are 5–7 p.m. on Halloween night.

Residents planning to distribute candy are encouraged to turn on their outside porch lights to indicate participation. Those not participating should leave their porch lights off.

Residents can also expect an increased presence of Michigan City Police Department patrol officers throughout the community during trick-or-treating hours.

Saturday, October 31 | Halloween Fun Fair

5–9 p.m. | Michigan City H.O.P.E. Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave.

Presented by Phenomenal Entertainment and the H.O.P.E. Program, this free, family-friendly Halloween celebration features carnival games, video game tournaments, a talent show, karaoke, photo opportunities, giveaways and activities for all ages.

The event will also feature food and refreshments, along with a marketplace showcasing young entrepreneurs and local youth vendors.

Admission is free. For event details and registration, visit Eventbrite.

Halloween Safety Reminders

The Michigan City Police Department encourages residents and families to keep these precautions in mind:

Plan your route ahead of time and trick-or-treat in familiar neighborhoods.

Children should travel in groups and be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Carry a flashlight, wear visible costumes and remain aware of your surroundings.

Use sidewalks and designated crosswalks. Watch for vehicles, especially those backing up or turning.

Visit well-lit homes with porch lights on, and respect residents who are not participating.

Never enter unfamiliar homes or accept rides from strangers.

Adults should inspect candy before children eat it. Discard any pieces with tampered or broken wrappers.

Drivers should slow down and remain especially alert for pedestrians throughout the evening.

Whether you’re attending a community event, welcoming trick-or-treaters or heading out with the family, we encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly and help make Halloween a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

(Photo credit: Charles Parker / Pexels.com)