Today Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.