The Portage Police Department released an update Wednesday afternoon regarding an incident that prompted Portage High School to go into a Secure status on Wednesday.

Below are the update and original statements that were released on the Portage Police Department Facebook page on Wednesday:

“As it was referenced in our previous post, Officers were dispatched to the area of US 6 and Airport Road earlier today in response to a disturbance possibly involving weapons. One of our School Resource Officers heard the radio call and alerted Portage Township Schools Administrators there was a potential active scene within the area of PHS. PTS Admin then made the decision to place the school on a Secure status until more information was known.

Based on social media comments, it has become apparent many people are upset with the “lack of information” given by us and the school, while the incident was unfolding.

When Officers are dispatched to an active scene, the majority of the time the details given are not 100 percent accurate. Generally, our Officers do not accurately know what the situation truly is until they arrive. Once we are able, we do our best to get the information out to the public if there is a public safety concern. However, our department responds to 35,000 + calls for service each year. It is impossible and impractical to keep the public apprised of every police action, especially as they are unfolding. Our primary focus is responding to and securing the scene, prior to getting on social media.

In this situation, PTS had very little information to work with other than there was police activity off campus, but somewhat in the area. I commend PTS and our SROs for taking the proper steps to secure the school until Officers on scene were able to determine the threat risk. Once that was determined, PTS was provided with more specific information and the secure status was lifted. At that point, we advised PTS Admin we would put out an updated statement to the public.

Within minutes, Officers were dispatched to the area of Ameriplex, in response to a male subject who was driving a stolen vehicle and trailer containing stolen snow mobiles from Michigan.

As the first Officer arrived in the area, the suspect fled and we switched our attention to this scene with the assistance of several other neighboring agencies. Ultimately the suspect was located and taken into custody after a lengthy search. (More information will be provided regarding this incident once the investigation is complete).

Contrary to the misinformation on social media, these incidents were not related.

Chief Candiano”